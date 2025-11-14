While stores like Target, Costco, and Trader Joe’s have their fanbases, I’m proudly an Aldi girl. There’s just something about their low prices, trendy home goods, and the thrill of scoring a fantastic deal that keeps me coming back.

They don't call the middle aisle the "Aisle of Shame" for nothing!

My go-to answer for when the Aldi cashier asks if I found everything I needed, I say, ‘Yes, and then some!’ because every time I'm there, I walk out with a quirky surprise that wasn’t on my shopping list. Oops!

My most recent favorite purchase from Aldi was a $20.00 food vacuum sealer, bags included, which is a total game-changer when it comes to food storage and food waste.

Aldi Michigan Getty Images loading...

While so many big box retailers are closing their stores, Aldi, one of the most popular and affordable grocery chains in the country is adding more stores across Michigan, including their newest location at:

The highly anticipated store just celebrated their official grand opening on Thursday, November 13 with plenty of goodies and giveaways, including a gift bag for the first 100 customers.

Aldi Grand Haven, Michigan Grand Haven via Google Maps loading...

In early 2025 Aldi shared plans for a five-year growth strategy which includes adding 225+ locations across the U.S. this year alone! According to the press release Aldi is the fastest-growing retailer in the nation,

Last year, ALDI opened nearly 120 stores, bringing its total store count to over 2,400 and solidifying its position as the third-largest grocery chain by store count in the U.S. More than one-in-four American households shop at ALDI for its affordable, quality groceries, which is double the amount from just six years ago. With shoppers saving money with every trip, more shoppers are flocking to ALDI than ever before.

