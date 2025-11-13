Meijer Is Making Thanksgiving Dinner Affordable For Michigan Families

The holidays can often times be the hardest times of the year for many people as they have already been struggling to stay afloat the rest of the year. The holidays only bring added pressure to have big meals, gifts, and make travel arrangements which all cost a significant amount of money.

A wise person once said comparison is the thief of joy and as right as they may be we can't help ourselves as humans but to compare and contrast. Which can lead to someone feeling an array of emotions about how the holidays turned out. Also, let's not forget that holidays are meant to be family time which isn't always possible or could come with some restrictions.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are two of the holidays where this is seen to be a bigger issue than the others. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with the people you are thankful for, eating amazing food, watching something entertaining, and sleeping. Unfortunately, some people don't have this luxury for several reasons. One of those reasons may be the income and Meijer is determined to take that barrier away for Michigan families.

Have You Bought Your Thanksgiving Dinner Yet?

MLive via MSN reports:

With Thanksgiving approaching, Meijer is offering discounts on store brand frozen turkey, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce and other holiday meal essentials. The Walker-based retailer is offering Meijer brand frozen turkey for 49 cents per pound, down from $2.29 per pound. In addition, Meijer is offering up to half off more than 90 Meijer brand groceries, according to a release. The turkey sale is in effect through Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day. The other items are discounted through Dec. 31. Here’s a list of those discounts: Meijer Whole Kernel Golden Sweet Corn or Green Beans: $0.49

Meijer Turkey or Chicken Stuffing Mix: $0.99

Meijer 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin or Jellied Cranberry Sauce: $1.09

Meijer Crescent Rolls, Cinnamon Rolls and Biscuits: $1.49

Meijer Pie Crust: $1.99

Meijer Light Brown Sugar, 2-pound bag: $1.99

Meijer All-Purpose Flour, 5-pound bag: $2.19

Meijer Pure Granulated White Sugar, 4-pound bag: $2.89

Read More: Michigan Aldi Offers Affordable Thanksgiving Dinner For 10

The frozen turkeys are limited to only one per customer, but Meijer is doing their part to help everyone have an enjoyable and delicious Thanksgiving!