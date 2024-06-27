5 Myths About The Great Lakes Only Non-Michiganders Believe
They don't call us a "Water-Winter Wonderland" for nothing!
The five Great Lakes that surround Michigan are collectively known as the largest freshwater system on the planet and hold 20% of the world's surface supply of freshwater.
Shaped by glaciers nearly 10,000 years ago the Great Lakes are what make Michigan Pure Michigan. There's no place I'd rather be!
However, after living out of state for several years I can't tell you just how much misinformation there is out there about the Great Lakes. No one can seriously grasp the size of these lakes without seeing it firsthand.
Here are some of the most common misconceptions about the Great Lakes I encountered while living out of state in the Midwest:
5 Myths About The Great Lakes Only Non-Michigan Residents Believe
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
Michigan's Great Lakes Flag Warning System
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
3 Michigan Gems You've Likely Never Been To Before
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon