If it's not one scam we have to worry about, it's another.
These days, it’s important to stay cautious no matter where you are. Scammers often rely on urgency and panic, hoping people will pay without stopping to verify the details. Here's what we know about the Plainwell scam, so you’ll know what to watch for if it spreads to your neck of the woods:
On Tuesday, May 19 the City of Plainwell's posted a public safety notice on their Facebook page warning residents of scam email which falsely claims to be from the City:
The scam email appears to originate from: From: City of Plainwell Planning Commission planning.cityofplainwell.mi.org@usa.comand instructs recipients to request wire transfer instructions to pay a required fee in order to proceed with a municipal application...We gave this same warning back in April after these emails came to light from a local business owner. One other local business just received the same email.
But that’s exactly what they’re hoping for.
City officials say they never request wire transfers via email, a common indicator of scams. Unsolicited urgent requests for large payments should be treated as a major red flag.
Anyone who has received this email or similar communications is asked to report the incident to Plainwell Department of Public Safety so the City can assist in tracking and addressing the scam.
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