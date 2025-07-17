Retail Stores In Michigan Recall Thousands Of Deodorant Products

Many Michigan residents use deodorant products as part of their daily hygiene routine. However, several major retailers in Michigan are warning customers to check the label of their deodorant products, as thousands have been flagged in a new recall.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a potential manufacturing issue with several types of deodorant should be on your radar. 67,214 total cases of deodorant products have been recalled, and the FDA’s report lists “cGMP deviations” as the reason. CGMP stands for “Current Good Manufacturing Practice”—and the FDA’s website says these regulations “make sure that a product is safe for use, and that it has the ingredients and strength it claims to have.” The recall includes the following products:

Three types of deodorant were specifically named in the alert: Power Stick for Her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, and Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.

Power Stick for Her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh

  • 1.8 oz/53 mL
  • UPC Code: 815195019313
  • NDC (National Drug Code) #: 42913-038-00
  • Lot #: 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, 082826E402

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh

  • 1.8 oz/53 mL
  • UPC Code: 815195018194
  • NDC #: 42913-039-00
  • Lot #: 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, 111626G231

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant

  • 1.8 oz/ 53 mL
  • UPC Code: 815195018224
  • NDC #: 42913-040-00
  • Lot #: 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, 111626G221
The cases of the recalled Power Stick deodorant were shipped nationwide, according to the FDA enforcement report. The deodorant is sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon.

