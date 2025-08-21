Michigan is surrounded by natural beauty, including the Great Lakes that make up its iconic shape. And found floating in the middle of one of those Great Lakes is one of the best underrated islands in America.

One Of America's Most Underrated Islands Is In Michigan

CNN ranked the best island destinations in the U.S. that aren’t usually on every “best islands” list, but they offer fewer crowds and more affordable adventure options than some of the well-known islands. And one island known as a recreational paradise in Michigan lands at the top of the list.

Drummond Island offers visitors outdoor adventures mixed with the slower pace of island life for the perfect getaway. CNN says:

Floating in the northwest corner of Lake Huron near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Drummond is the nation’s second-largest lake island. Almost entirely wooded, the island flaunts miles of remote, undeveloped lakeshore and dozens of small glacial lakes. In addition to copious hiking paths, Drummond is renowned among off-roaders for its dedicated 4x4 and all-terrain vehicle trails.

Take in the scenic views of Fossil Ledge on Drummond Island, relax on pristine beaches, or enjoy other outdoor adventures, including biking, paddling, fishing, paintball, and The Rock at Drummond Island golf course.

Check out the beauty and adventure of one of America's most underrated islands, found in the Great Lakes state on Drummond Island.

