University of Michigan Among Most Successful Colleges In America

The main goal of going to college is to set ourselves up with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in our lives. Each of us has different dreams and goals for our lives but most of us want to live a comfortable and happy life. College is a big steppingstone in our journey in life which makes the decision one of the most important we'll make in our entire lives.

Each college and university have educational programs that are ranked among the best in the country and/or world and draws in students. Students are looking for institutions that can help them find their dream job, that's the whole point, right? That's why many students have started to factor success rate in their decision in choosing a college to attend.

There are some colleges that are known for helping their alumni find long standing success in their careers after graduation. For some schools, they have a high success rate for certain careers while these colleges have the best overall success rates. University of Michigan is listed among the top 50 colleges for long term career success in the United States.

Does College Guarantee Long Term Career Success?

The list was compromised using data from LinkedIn including job-placement rates, advancement to senior-level positions, and how many alumni held an internship while pursuing their degree or started their own company post-graduation. They also factored in tuition rate, undergraduate enrollment, top industries, alumni locations, and where else the institution shows up in other rankings.

The University of Michigan is ranked 34th on this list where most of their alumni work in Detroit, New York, and Chicago in the technology and internet-related, transportation equipment manufacturing and medical practices fields. MLive via MSN reports:

The professional social platform has over 372,100 UM alumni, and more than a third of them live in Michigan. Roughly 43,000 live in Ann Arbor and another 104,573 in Metro Detroit with just over 37,300 in California. The single biggest employer of alumni is the university itself at close to 9,600. The remaining top employers are General Motors at 2,285, Ford Motor Co. at 1,956, Google at 1,770 and Amazon at 1,507.

The University of Michigan is clearly not only the best college in Michigan but one of the best in the entire world. If you can earn enrollment and a degree from the University of Michigan, you're almost guaranteed to have success.