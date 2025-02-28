Which Michigan Neighborhood Holds the Strongest Irish Roots?

From pubs to parades, is this Michigan's most Irish neighborhood?

With the St. Patrick's Day holiday fast approaching we take a moment to explore the roots and legacy of Michigan's Irish heritage. Where will you be celebrating this year?

What was originally created as a day to honor the patron saint of Ireland who brought Christianity to the country has now morphed into present-day drinking festival we know and love. Unfortunately, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Monday this year-- but does that just mean we get to celebrate all weekend long?

Each year one of Michigan's biggest Irish pride celebrations takes place in one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods:

Corktown

The name itself is a nod to its Irish roots. According to the City of Detroit,

Corktown takes its name from the Irish immigrants who settled here; they were primarily from County Cork [Ireland]. As the initial destination of many of Detroit's immigrant populations, it became home to the people who worked in Detroit's industries during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

In fact, one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the entire country takes place in Corktown each year. Hosted by the United Irish Societies, a group of 35 Detroit-based Irish organizations, each year the parade attracts between 80,000-100,000 spectators as it marches along Michigan Avenue and through historic Corktown.

Other notable Irish communities in Michigan include Muskegon, which is home to the Michigan Irish-American Hall of Fame and Hamburg, Michigan, known for having the highest percentage of Irish descendants.

