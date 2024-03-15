Is Michigan Actually Home To The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

Everyone's a little Irish on St. Patrick's Day! So that means a little parade is ok too then, right?

I have to admit I'm a little disappointed by Michigan's lack of enthusiasm for St. Patrick's Day this year. Maybe it goes hand-in-hand with the lackluster winter we all just experienced including record-high temps and record-low ice coverage on the Great Lakes.

It just doesn't feel like St. Patrick's Day, does it? Is there a "bah humbug" equivalent for St. Pat's?

I'm at least relieved to see one small Michigan town is up to their usual shenanigans, hosting their annual "World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade" once again in 2024.

The annual celebration in Conklin, Michigan-- an unincorporated community of about 3,000 residents located 25 minutes north of Grand Rapids-- is set to take place for its 36th year on Sunday, March 17, but how did it even get started?

According to WOODTV-8 Conklin Bar owner Melinda Dertien says,

The story goes that the (previous bar) owner walked down Main Street with an Irish flag and that’s how the parade started

The parade last all of 5 minutes--if that! Just make sure you're downtown on Main Street at 10:55 a.m. and not a moment later or you'll miss the fun.

Post-parade festivities will take place at The Conklin Bar immediately following the parade, but the party goes all weekend. Expect holiday favorites like Guinness stew, corned beef and cabbage, and even Irish tacos to be served up at the bar along with live music and drink specials like Black and Tans, Bloody Mollys, and Irish Mules.

Ok, maybe now I'm finally in the St. Patrick's Day spirit! And I know just the spot to celebrate. See you at the parade! More details here.

