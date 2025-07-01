Michigan is home to several of the nation's top schools, which provide a top-notch education from elementary to graduate level. And now, one Michigan city has been named the most educated city in the nation.

The Most Educated City In America Is In Michigan

WalletHub ranked the cities in the U.S. where the most educated Americans choose to live. And one city in Michigan lands at the top of the list for the eighth year in a row.

Ann Arbor is the most educated city in America, thanks to a large percentage of residents holding bachelor's degrees and advanced degrees. WalletHub says:

The Ann Arbor, MI, metro area is the most educated in the country, with nearly 96% of adults ages 25 and older having at least a high school diploma, over 58% having a bachelor’s degree and 31% having an advanced degree, all of which are among the highest rates in the country. Ann Arbor also ranks ninth in the country when it comes to the quality of its universities, and it has the 18th-best public-school system.

While Ann Arbor ranked first on the list, another Michigan city is also a magnet for individuals who value education and intellectual pursuits.

The Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area also ranks high on the list of most educated cities at #30.

Ann Arbor and East Lansing have also been recognized as the best college towns in the nation, thanks to a strong academic presence and opportunities for careers after graduation.

