For many Michigan high school students, deciding which college to attend after graduation is a major life decision. Finding a college in a town you want to live in for the next four years is equally important. Two places in Michigan have ranked on the list of best college towns in the nation for the first time.

These Two Michigan Towns Are Named Best College Towns In America

Rent Cafe ranked the best college towns in America based on factors including cost of living, tuition fees, graduation rates, entertainment options, and more. Surprisingly, this is the first time two Michigan college towns have made it into the top 10 best in the U.S.

Get our free mobile app

Taking the #9 spot on the list is Ann Arbor. Rent Cafe says:

Ann Arbor, MI, is well-known as a great college town, making our top 10 this year thanks to the strong academic presence and opportunities it offers its students. The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is established as a great public university with various programs and strong graduation rates.

And it's no surprise that another one of Michigan's beloved college towns makes the list.

East Lansing lands on the list at #6 and ranks high for its affordable living, entertainment, and overall quality of life:

A young town with a highly educated population, which fosters an intellectual climate and plenty of opportunities for elevated fun. This combination of affordability, cultural opportunities, and a young, diverse population makes East Lansing particularly attractive for college students seeking a balanced lifestyle and good professional opportunities.

Take a tour of two of the nation's best college towns here in the Great Lakes state: Ann Arbor and East Lansing, Michigan.

Explore Michigan's Top Ten Beaches in 2025 Twenty beaches were in the running for " Best Michigan Beach" in a 2025 USA Today and 10best readers' poll.

These glorious Michigan locations were chosen by a panel of experts and then it was put up to a public vote. Check out the Top Ten Beaches in Michigan and then the ones that did not make the cut after that. Gallery Credit: Janna