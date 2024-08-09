Whether you're looking for a romantic date night, dinner with friends, or to eat in a place that feels like the 'lap of luxury', you'll find a spot named America's most beautiful restaurant in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Now Named 'America's Most Beautiful Restaurant'

LoveFood recently chose the most stunning restaurants the U.S. has to offer and it's no wonder that one of the most elegant and historic spots in Michigan with meals prepared by a James Beard nominated chef was crowned the best of the best.

According to LoveFood, Wright & Company in Detroit creates an unforgettable dining experience:

Wright & Company, inside a 19th-century brick building, is a beautifully designed haven of warm, relaxed decor, with curved leather booths that are irresistibly inviting. Industrial-chic elements, like exposed brick and piping, are balanced with touches of vintage glam from chandeliers and bold murals.

The menu is equally appealing and unforgettable. Start your meal with the mouthwatering house-made potato chips with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, tomato relish, and chives.

The menu focuses on small plates to share. Try the Green Circle Half Chicken or Grilled Sea Scallops for the main dishes to share.

Dinner isn't complete without a delicious dessert or a hand-crafted cocktail like the 'Pink Elephant' or 'Roasted and Toasted' and mocktail options. Book your reservation for your next night out and experience one of America's most beautiful restaurants in the Mitten.

