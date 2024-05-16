Viral Trend Brings New Head Spas To West Michigan

They're popping up all across West Michigan! What are they?

Personally, I have been waiting for this moment for as long as I can remember. Why didn't this new trend arrive in the U.S. sooner?

While the idea might sound strange at first to some, it's actually quite helpful. A "Head Spa" is just that: a spa for your head!

Originating in Japan the trend has finally made its way overseas, first arriving in cities like Los Angeles and New York, but now it's finally trickling out to the Midwest.

Why Would Anyone Visit a Head Spa?

A head spa is perfect for those suffering from dandruff, psoriasis, or anyone who may simply be looking for a deep deep cleanse. Byrdie beauty editor Iman Balagam shared some insight into her first head spa visit:

While I'm no stranger to exfoliating shampoos and scalp serums, I decided to bring out the big guns and treat myself to a head spa... treatments include a scalp massage that applies gentle pressure to pressure points (promoting increased blood circulation to the scalp) along with deep conditioning, aromatherapy, and hot towel/steam treatments.

I mean, think about all the product and gunk we put on our heads; that builds up over time! While I'm no stranger to a clarifying shampoo myself, I'm beyond ready for a fresh start.

That's why I was so excited after a recent Google search showed a few head spas have finally made it to West Michigan!

Ethos Day Spa - Grand Rapids

In addition to traditional spa services Ethos offers specialized scalp analysis, treatment, and massage for those with dandruff or weak and damaged hair. Pricing ranges from $100 to $250 depending on the service.

"Thanks to Oway Organics, we are able to offer you an exclusive Oway Head Spa treatment that is designed to be relaxing and treat a variety of scalp issues. Ask a stylist about the head spa and what it can do for your scalp and hair."

The boutique hair salon is located on Stadium Drive. The woman-owned, veteran-owned salon that aims to, "make all of your hair dreams come true!" in a welcoming and relaxed environment.

Staff at Iris House can help with scalp detox, rejuvenation, and hair loss; there's even a special post-partum bundle for new mamas! Pricing ranges from $120 to $600+ depending on service. Find more details here.

