Michigan is home to a stunning array of beautiful landscapes, including the Great Lakes, which make up the state's iconic shapes. One Michigan lake has been named one of the most beautiful attractions in the nation.

Michigan Lake Named One Of America's Most Beautiful Attractions

LoveExploring found the most breathtaking attractions in the U.S. to visit at least once. One place in Michigan makes the list for unbelievable views, opportunities for exploring, and an array of water-loving activities.

Get our free mobile app

Lake Superior is the biggest of the Great Lakes chain and makes the list for its stunning scenery and for some interesting things that lie beneath the water:

The biggest of the Great Lakes chain – and the world’s largest freshwater lake by surface area – covers a vast 31,700 square miles. It’s so huge, in fact, it seems more like an ocean than a lake. There are shipwrecks beneath its bold-blue surface, which is scattered with 450-odd islands – some of which, including those in the archipelago that make up Isle Royale National Park, have their own lakes and waterfalls.

While there's beauty to be discovered in Lake Superior during any season, nothing beats summertime swimming in Lake Superior's crystal-clear waters with hues ranging from deep navy to vibrant turquoise. And there's plenty to explore in any season on Lake Superior, such as kayaking, hiking, visiting lighthouses, taking boat tours, or simply taking in the awe-inspiring beauty.

Visit one of America's most beautiful attractions, found right here in the Great Lakes state, Lake Superior.

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow