Michigan Now Has It’s Own Line Of Perfume/Cologne

Perfume and Cologne used to be something that was only for the wealthy, elite, and royal people in the world, since then, it has become a staple of communities all over the world. Many people understand that your smell and personal hygiene are a large part of your presence and how people perceive you, others don't quite think the same.

Personally, I'm someone who takes value and immense precaution when pertaining to the upkeep on my personal hygiene and most importantly, my cologne collection. Being told that I smell good is the single best compliment I could ever be given, it's like a badge of honor.

What many people don't realize about smell is that it's something that can take you back to just about any place or time in life. Smell has the unique ability of being able to stimulate your brain into recalling vivid moments and making them seem all too real again.

Did You Know The State Of Michigan Made Their Own Perfume/Cologne Line

This is why the state of Michigan is getting in on the perfume/cologne game and hoping to give it's residents and visitors a smell that they remember and enjoy. Pure Michigan and Aroma Labs collaborated to bring the smells of Michigan to life with four seasonal scents of Michigan's seasons and memories.

The first of the four is available now and is known as FRESH. According to TravelPulse via MSN:

It’s a summer-themed fragrance inspired by Michigan’s freshwater coastlines, wineries, lavender fields and laughter. HARVEST is inspired by a crisp fall day with crunchy fallen leaves, while FIRST SNOW is meant to convey the warmth of winter, fresh snowfall, fireside gatherings and the quiet joy of a glistening Michigan wonderland. AWAKENING, meanwhile, evokes local blooms of tulips, lilacs and fruit blossoms wafting across springtime fields.

FRESH is currently available in 4oz bottles for linen, room, and body as they are working to create more formats. You can find the bottles available for purchase Aroma Lab storefronts in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Chicago.