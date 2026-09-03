Flights From Kalamazoo Airport Will Be Suspended for One Week

The Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport says it’s suspending all commercial flights for one week while crews complete “critical work” on its runway extension project. So, what happens if you or someone you know is booked to travel through AZO during the closure?

Travel Plans Could Change for Kalamazoo Airport Passengers

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This seems like one of those unfortunate instances where, while the work is necessary, it’s just a big inconvenience to everyone involved-- airlines, ground crews, staff, and most of all, travelers. However, we've actually known about this since April.

However, you can’t exactly do construction on the runway while planes are still coming through, so what else can you do?

Commercial airline service through AZO will be temporarily suspended beginning Saturday, September 12 at 12:00 a.m. and last through Friday, September 18. The airport is scheduled to reopen for commercial air service on Saturday the 19th.

While representatives say the airport will remain open during the project for customers to access rental cars and other services, they add:

Passengers traveling during the closure should contact their airline directly regarding their itinerary. -- Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport via Facebook

About the Project:

In April 2026, the airport officially broke ground on the Runway 17-35 Extension Project which will add an additional 450 feet to the runway as a safety measure to ensure pilots have enough stopping distance:

Outside of this brief closure, travelers may experience minor operational adjustments, but the airport will continue to serve passengers throughout the majority of the construction timeline. -- AZO via press release

In addition to the extension of the runway, there will be additional upgrades to airfield lighting, drainage improvements, grading and pavement construction. We can't wait to see the new upgrades in action the next time we fly out of Kalamazoo!

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