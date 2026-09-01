Yet another obvious sign that the summer season is officially winding down. With the kids back in school, monarch migration underway, and now the birds are taking flight and returning south.

There's no denying it anymore! Fall is coming.

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Even last night as I was sitting on my balcony enjoying the sounds of summer, the crickets and all the frogs, I suddenly realized-- I don't see any fireflies anymore. I saw my last firefly of the season without even realizing it.

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash Bird Fall Migration

Yet another sign the summer season is all but over!

Then, I saw yet another post from Meteorologist Matt Devitt, this time with news that the time has arrived for hummingbirds to make their way back south for the season:

The great hummingbird migration has just started and is currently underway across Minnesota, southern Canada and Maine. You'll start to see even more heading south across the country in the weeks ahead. Get those hummingbird feeders out! -- Meteorologist Matt Devitt via Facebook

You know, I guess that is one way of looking at it. We should expect to see more hummingbirds in the coming weeks but just know that those tiny friends are really saying goodbye.

Well, it's not so much "Goodbye" as it is, "See you later!"

According to Pop's Birding, we should expect Michigan's hummingbirds to be gone by early October, returning next spring anytime from late April to early May. To attract hummingbirds to your backyard bird feeder Pop's recommends skipping the red dye and making your own hummingbird nectar. Find the recipe and more, here.

Arizona: The Hummingbird Capital of the World If you love hummingbirds, there's no better place to see them than in this little town in Arizona! Sierra Vista has more than anywhere in the world, which is why it claims the title of "Hummingbird Capital of the World"! Gallery Credit: Val Davidson/TSM