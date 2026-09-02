I don't know about you, but my head is absolutely pounding right now. And I'm not even someone who typically suffers from allergies, so that's you know it's bad! Unfortunately, this is only the start.

What's making Michiganders sneeze right now?

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Ragweed Season Could Be Making You Miserable

Here in Michigan and across much of the Midwest, fall allergy season coincides with back-to-school time, with many considering August 15 the unofficial start of fall ragweed season. As if the first day of school wasn't chaotic enough, why not add a stuffy head and itchy eyes to the mix?

According to health experts, September is actuallly the most challenging month for asthma sufferers in Michigan and across the country. It's also known for seeing a spike in asthma attacks.

I'm not someone who is usually bothered much by allergies or irritants, but cohabitating with my fiancé, a frequent allergy sufferer, has made me realize that allergy season in Michigan isn't really just one "season." It's actually year-round!

According to the allergy care experts Wyndly, Michiganders should expect peak pollen counts during the months of May, June, and September:

In Michigan, tree pollen is the main allergen in the spring. Grass pollen is mainly produced during the summer months. The fall is when weeds produce pollen, so these allergies will be worse in late summer and up until the end of allergy season.

So, When is the End of Allergy Season?

Well, that's the thing, is there even an end to allergy season? Experts say the season is starting earlier and lasting longer each year thanks to things like climate change and pollution. Dr. Erica Ridley with Henry Ford Health tells Bridge Michigan,

Usually it'll last until mid October, but with the constantly warming of the weather and then the more rainy conditions that we've seen we can see it last until mid-November even

So basically, don't put that Zyrtec or Allegra out of reach! Maybe a trip to the Perrigo Company Outlet Store in Allegan to stock up on cheap meds is in order.

Here's The Signs Your Dog Or Cat Is Experiencing Seasonal Allergies & How To Treat Them We all have them. But what are the signs for our pets? Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray