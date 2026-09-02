Trisha Paytas Is Coming to Kalamazoo for a Halloween Event
Get ready to celebrate a spooky good time with celeb personality and actress Trisha Paytas in Kalamazoo this Halloween. And the best part?
Halloween is on a Saturday this year!
Trisha Paytas Is Heading to Western Michigan University This Halloween
Even though I'm not a Bronco and went to GVSU up in Allendale instead, I'm ready to put on some brown and gold and throwdown with the rest of them. This fall is certainly shaping up at Western!
First, they announced the band 3OH!3 was chosen to headline Buster's Block Party this September 26 ahead of the WMU vs. Boise State football game, and now a Halloween hangout with none other than Trisha Paytas a.k.a. "Trishaween". Man, this party school sure knows how to party.
Who: Trisha Paytas
When: Halloween
Where: Miller Auditorium, 7:00 P.M.
Cost: Free for students, $40 general public
Tickets on Sale: 10:00 AM on September 16th
Trisha Paytas is coming to Miller Auditorium on halloween! Get your Trisha inspired costumes on and get ready for a night full of laughs and memories. Doors open at 6:00PM... We’ll see you there -- WMU Campus Activities Board via Facebook
Trisha is known for her bold and wild personality, and on Halloween no less? Expect things to get a little crazy! Who knows what tricks she'll have hiding up her sleeves.
When the event was first announced, many of Trisha's fans were concerned the event was only open to current students. That is not the case! While students are welcome to one free ticket for themselves, plus the option to purchase a few more at a discount, the Miller Auditorium website does confirm the event is open to the public, with ticket prices set at $40.
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