Corky's Drive-In held the crown last year, but the competition's heating up. Time to cast your vote for Southwest Michigan's burger champion.

We have one very important question for you. Where's the best place to get a burger in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and all of Southwest Michigan? You can nominate your favorite burger spot now.

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Southwest Michigan's Best Burger Spots of 2026 Rules

Poll Coverage Area: Restaurants can be included in this poll from the following counties only: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch.

Restaurants can be included in this poll from the following counties only: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch. Nomination Period: Thursday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 9th.

Thursday, September 3rd through Wednesday, September 9th. Voting Period: Thursday, September 10th through Friday, September 18th.

Thursday, September 10th through Friday, September 18th. Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is permitted

Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.

Abuse of these rules can result in the restaurant's removal from the poll.

Results will be announced and published on Friday, September 18th, 2026

Scroll down to nominate your favorite burger joint in Southwest Michigan.

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(If you don't see the nomination form below this sentence, please click here.)

While we patiently wait for the results of this year's burger poll, you can check out the results of last year's poll.

5 Best Burger Spots in Southwest Michigan in 2025

#5 Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

Google Street View Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon lands in the top 5 for the second year in a row with 7.89% of the vote.

#4 Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion

Google Street View Google Street View

Although Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion was nominated last year, they didn't make it into the top 5. They made up for that big time in 2025, pulling in 9.77% of the vote.

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#3 Figgs Fast Food in Battle Creek

Google Street View Google Street View

Figgs Fast Food in Battle Creek climbed up from number 7 in 2024 to number 3 with 13.21% of the vote in 2025.

#2 BC Burger in Battle Creek

Google Street View Google Street View

After dominating the 2024 poll, BC Burger in Battle Creek garnered an impressive 13.53% of the vote this year, securing second place.

#1 Corky's Drive-In Restaurant in Allegan

Google Street View Google Street View

After almost landing in the top 20 last year, Corky's Drive-In Restaurant in Allegan ate up the competition with 14.84% of the vote to grab the top spot this year. Congrats!!!

Tap here to see the full poll results from last year's Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan poll.

Michigan Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Still In Business Guy Fieri and his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have been around for more than 55 seasons. These are joints in Michigan he's been to that are still around today.

Credit: Food Network Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill