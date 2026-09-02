Michigan residents need to know about three venomous caterpillars lurking in yards and trees right now. Your pets are especially at risk.

Three different kinds of caterpillars are invading Michigan this fall that you should keep your eyes open for. Here's what you need to know about these venomous caterpillars.

Unsurprisingly, we have to watch out for a couple of venomous spiders in Michigan. But...Caterpillars? The word 'poisonous' is thrown around a lot when it comes to spiders, snakes, and even caterpillars. Technically, they're venomous, not poisonous. And when we say venomous, we don't mean caterpillars can kill humans. It's usually more of an extreme irritation. However, they are very toxic to your pets. Do not let your dogs or cats near the little buggers.

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3 Venomous Caterpillars In Michigan

American Dagger Caterpillar

Photo by Ben Marler on Unsplash Photo by Ben Marler on Unsplash

The American Dagger Caterpillar is mostly yellow and white with a few black hairs. Back in 2019, Click on Detroit reported on the dangers these little critters pose to humans,

Symptoms include the following: stinging sensation followed by a burning, itching sensation on the skin which can develop into a rash.

These caterpillars grow to about 2 inches long and can be found on the ground and in many different types of trees in Michigan between July and October.

Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar

Canva Hickory Tussock Moth caterpillar in Michigan are poisonous

This caterpillar is most common along the East Coast states from Maine down to the Carolinas. Hickory Tussock Moth caterpillars peak from July to September each year, according to MSU. These little furry guys are relatively harmless. You might get a rash if you get stung. However, some people are allergic.

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Spongy Moth Caterpillar

These invasive caterpillars can cause a rash and a stinging sensation if they come into contact with your skin, according to CottageLife.com.

Canva Spongy Moth Caterpillars in Michigan are poisonous

These invasive caterpillars can cause a rash and a stinging sensation if they come into contact with your skin, according to CottageLife.com.

Michigan's Three Poisonous Spiders