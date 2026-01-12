Walk In And Walk Out At New Cashierless Store In Kalamazoo

As our world continues to evolve as time goes one, technology becomes a bigger part of our lives. Now, there are more things that use technology than things that don't. We have found a way to make machines and other technology do the hard work for us and have called it "working smarter, not harder.

In that same boat, while making things easier for a lot of people and ultimately increasing production, technology has taken jobs away from people. Technology continues to advance, and as companies find ways to cut costs, it's going to lead to many if not all of us being unemployed.

One job I figured would be safe forever would be a cashier as they have to ensure no one is stealing and that the store is given the correct amount of money/change. I couldn't be more wrong as we have seen less cashiers as the years have gone on. From the invention of the self-scanners which allow shoppers to scan, bag, and pay for their products themselves to cashierless stores. Kalamazoo is getting its first experience with a cashierless store in the downtown area.

Have You Ever Been To A Cashierless Store?

MLive via MSN reports:

Tap your card, choose your items and “just walk out.” The sensors and cameras hanging overhead will figure out how to charge you. The store is named RIO, short for Regionally Inspired Offerings. It has long offered a selection of snacks, drinks, travel toiletries and local memorabilia. It reopened inside the Radisson Plaza Hotel, 100 E. Michigan Ave., on Dec. 9, 2025, as an Amazon Just Walk Out store, Manager Adam Tennis said.

After scanning your card before entry there is a $10 hold placed on your card until you leave the store and can be accurately charged for the items you grabbed. You can browse the store, pick up items, and even put them back as the sensors and cameras document everything.

Read More: New Affordable Bar Uses Old Name In Downtown Kalamazoo

One thing to note is that the system can't process more than one cart a time so groups that walk in and out together will be charged on one card. The store is open 24/7 and should any problems arise, the Radisson Hotel staff are equipped to help.