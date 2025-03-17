URGENT: Young Michigan Man Missing for Over a Month

URGENT: Young Michigan Man Missing for Over a Month

Do you have information on the whereabouts of Raequan Jahmare-Steffon Brown from Lansing?

Having someone you care about go missing is so incredibly heartbreaking.  There have been many sleepless nights for the friends and family members of 28-year-old Raequan Jahmare-Steffon Brown.

Brown was last seen on February 11th, 2025 according to the Missing in Lansing Facebook page,

Raequan was last seen on 2/11/2025, around Gier Park, and the Taco Bell located on N East St in Lansing.
Photo Credit: Missing in Lansing/Lansing Police Department
Missing Lansing Man

  • Name: Raequan Jahmare-Steffon Brown
  • Nickname: Redd
  • Age: 28-years-old
  • Gender: Male
  • Approximate Height: 6 Feet Tall
  • Approximate Weight: 170 pounds
  • Race or Ethnicity: Black

If you have any information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Raequan Jahmare-Steffon Brown please contact Det. Matthew Salmon 517-483-6040, or Det. Greg Parrott 517-483-6869.

To have this much time go by since the family has last seen him is devastating.  Please share this story in the hopes of bringing this young man home.

