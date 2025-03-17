URGENT: Young Michigan Man Missing for Over a Month
Do you have information on the whereabouts of Raequan Jahmare-Steffon Brown from Lansing?
Having someone you care about go missing is so incredibly heartbreaking. There have been many sleepless nights for the friends and family members of 28-year-old Raequan Jahmare-Steffon Brown.
Brown was last seen on February 11th, 2025 according to the Missing in Lansing Facebook page,
Raequan was last seen on 2/11/2025, around Gier Park, and the Taco Bell located on N East St in Lansing.
Missing Lansing Man
- Name: Raequan Jahmare-Steffon Brown
- Nickname: Redd
- Age: 28-years-old
- Gender: Male
- Approximate Height: 6 Feet Tall
- Approximate Weight: 170 pounds
- Race or Ethnicity: Black
If you have any information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Raequan Jahmare-Steffon Brown please contact Det. Matthew Salmon 517-483-6040, or Det. Greg Parrott 517-483-6869.
To have this much time go by since the family has last seen him is devastating. Please share this story in the hopes of bringing this young man home.
