Thunderstorms Likely This Weekend In Southwest Michigan
Looks like the weekend is shaping up to be a bit of a rollercoaster with the weather in Southwest Michigan. Better grab that umbrella!
Before you make your weekend plans, scroll down to see the full Southwest Michigan weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, October 17th, 2025, through Sunday, October 19th, 2025. Below you'll find the weekend outlook for the following counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren.
Calhoun County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 70.
- Friday Night: Cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of rain showers after 5 am. Low 54.
- Saturday: Rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 76.
- Saturday Night: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 51.
- Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 61.
- Sunday Night: Rain showers are likely before 8:00 p.m. Low 39.
(Source: National Weather Service)
Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 70.
- Friday Night: Cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of rain showers after 2 am. Low 55.
- Saturday: Rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 74.
- Saturday Night: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 51.
- Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 pm. High 58.
- Sunday Night: Rain showers are likely before 8:00 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Low 39.
(Source: National Weather Service)
Van Buren County Weekend Forecast
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 72.
- Friday Night: Cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of rain showers. Low 57.
- Saturday: Rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 71.
- Saturday Night: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 49.
- Sunday: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms. High 60.
- Sunday Night: Rain showers are likely before 8:00 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy. Low 45.
(Source: National Weather Service)
