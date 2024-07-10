Two great amusement parks just became one.

Well, actually, they just became many. What does this new amusement park mean for thrill seekers across Michigan and Ohio?

If you didn't get the memo our favorite nearby amusement parks, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio and Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon, have been merged under one new parent company:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Yes, that Six Flags.

About the Deal

Cedar Fair, the company that owns and operates Cedar Point, and Michigan's Adventure have been merged since 2001 but under this new deal that was finalized July 1, 2024, Cedar Fair has now been absorbed by the Six Flags umbrella.

In a news release Selim Bassoul, executive chairman of the board of directors of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said,

We believe that by combining the best ideas and most successful entertainment practices of both Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the new Six Flags can deliver a superior level of joy and excitement that has yet to be experienced by regional park guests...We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our more extensive entertainment portfolio

What to Expect

As someone who fears change my first thought is one of panic. However, according to Detroit's WXYZ the company says,

...their parks will retain their legacy branding. They also say that no changes to park names is currently being "planned or contemplated."

