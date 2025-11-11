Michigan YouTube TV Users To Receive $20 Credit Amid Disney Dispute

In the last decade or so, traditional cable has basically become a thing of the past as there are very few people who still pay and use the service. Instead, most people have transitioned to paying for subscriptions to streaming services to watch their favorite shows, movies, and live events.

There are individual services for many different platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus, HBO Max, Peacock, and more. In addition, there are also streaming services such as Apple TV and YouTube TV that provides content from several of these channels on one app. This involves lots of contracts and moving money but does create some convenience for the customers.

YouTube TV has recently been in some controversy that has their users upset at them for one reason or another. First, it was the rising subscription cost, which has been consistently rising year over year, it started at $35 in 2017 but now it is a whopping $85 per month. Then, their most recent problem has brought a lot more criticism and consequences than they would like.

Are You A YouTube TV User?

Disney and YouTube TV are in an ongoing dispute about the amount of revenue that Disney is receiving for their content that is available on YouTube TV. The result of this dispute has been Disney removing their content from YouTube TV until they are able to reach an agreement. This hasn't sat well with YouTube TV users but they are receiving something or their troubles.

MLive reports:

"We’ve been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content and returns their programming to YouTube TV," reads a portion of the email. “We know it’s been disappointing to lose Disney content, and we want you to know we deeply appreciate your patience. In light of the disruption, we’re offering our subscribers a $20 credit.” The email goes on to say that in the coming days, users will receive an email that will then allow them to redeem the credit to be used toward their next bill. Subscribers will have to redeem the credit manually as YouTube TV will not automatically apply the credit to a user’s account.

They are still working on reaching an agreement which means Michigan YouTube TV users are still without the suite of ESPN channels, ABC, FX, FXX, the Disney Channel and more.