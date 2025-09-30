Reality Tv Star “Long Island Medium” Returns To Michigan

In November of 2024, The Long Island Medium made her first visit to the Mitten state, as many people we're hoping to connect with loved ones. Theresa Caputo has become a sensation across the country and world when TLC started to air a show following her around on her ventures. She has taken advantage of this opportunity and has started to do live shows as well.

in 2024, hundreds of Michigan residents purchased tickets to watch Caputo work her magic live and in person. She did one show at the Firekeeper's Casino and Hotel in Battle Creek and let the spirits guide her through the night as she dazzled the crowd. This year, she is looking to return to Southwest Michigan for 2 shows and added another in the state as well.

Have You Heard Of The Long Island Medium?

MLive reports:

Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the “Long Island Medium” and starring in the show of the same name on TLC, will appear live at Firekeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek at 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. She also has a show at the Saginaw Events Center at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The live experience is meant to bring fans face to face with Caputo while she lets the spirits take over the night. She says the live experience isn't about believing in mediums but seeing spirit communication in person is a life-changing event.

Tickets for the experience that will have a full video display, can be found online and are starting at $72 but are subject to change over time.