Random Conversation Leads To Michigan Woman Winning $1M Powerball

Playing the lottery is one of those things that I just haven't gotten around to doing. To me, the risk isn't worth the reward as you could play the lottery everyday of your life and never win. Sure, the odds are in your favor if you played the same numbers everyday but with the seemingly endless possibilities, it's still extremely hard to win. Although it may be hard, it should be noted that it's not impossible.

In fact, there have been hundreds of people who have won a lottery jackpot in Michigan, most of them are lucky enough to take home 6 figures or more after cashing in. I can only imagine that winning the lottery is a life-changing experience that comes with a lot of feelings. I may not believe in luck, but those people are blessed with something as the odds fall perfectly for them.

For one Michigan woman, the odds have never been better. Sharonda Blunt from Detroit had a random conversation with another customer while waiting in line about CVS. The other customer was telling her about how they play Powerball numbers and what the jackpot was at. This was enough to encourage Blunt to purchase a ticket for herself.

A week later while talking on the phone with her aunt the subject of the Powerball jackpot comes up, and her aunt says that $1 million was won at a CVS in Grosse Pointe. Sharonda went to grab her ticket so she could check her numbers against the ones the winning numbers her aunt was about to read off to her.

Click On Detroit reports:

“I checked my ticket with her, and when she read five of my numbers, I grabbed her phone and saw that I had won. I started screaming—I couldn’t believe it!” The win came during a massive Powerball jackpot run that reached $1.78 billion, a period when Michigan players collectively won more than $12.5 million. Blunt matched the five white balls in the Sept. 1 drawing—08, 23, 25, 40, 53—to claim her prize. She bought her ticket at the CVS on East Warren Avenue in Grosse Pointe.

It's wild how one random conversation in a CVS store has changed her life forever. The next time you're debating playing the lottery, you just might want to, for all you know you could run into the same blessing that Sharonda Blunt did.

