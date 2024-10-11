Here’s How to Get Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s Signature Lip Color

The bold color has become Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature shade.

And we're here for it! No matter where in the world "That Woman From Michigan" pops up-- be it slinging beers with Jordan Klepper at Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo or taking the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago-- it is rare to catch the governor without her bright fuchsia lip.

No doubt among the top questions Gov. Whitmer is asked must include,

"Where do you get your lip color?"

Inquiring minds want to know! Thankfully, Gov. Whitmer's signature color is back in stock after going viral at the 2024 DNC. Here's how to get your hands on it:

Detroit-based cosmetics brand The Lip Bar was founded by CEO Melissa Butler, who left a job on Wall Street after being disillusioned by the lack of diversity and beauty standard in finance. Butler tells Inc.com, "I started the Lip Bar to change the way people thought about beauty."

After failing to get any of the Sharks on Shark Tank to bite on her brand Butler now has her The Lip Bar products featured in 2,000 stores nationwide including some of the biggest retailers like Target and CVS.

The shade Gov. Whitmer can be seen rocking was originally called "Playmate" but once Whitmer began favoring the shade Butler of course had to rename it to "Big Gretch", our affectionate nickname for our governor.

Of her signature shade Big Gretch herself says,

So, I love The Lip Bar. It is an African-American woman owned business out of Detroit, Michigan that produces phenomenal products. And they did the special one they call Big Gretch that actually a lot of us wear a lot

