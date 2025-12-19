Michigan Unemployment Weekly Benefit Rate Increasing In 2026

The job market isn't the easier to navigate is it can be almost impossible to find a job and sometimes even harder to keep one. As the world continues to evolve many companies are laying employees off to save money or are replacing them with AI and other technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic really changed the workforce as many people lost their jobs during the shutdown and have not been able to find employment since then. Many companies are still trying to recover their losses and are cutting more employees or shutting down locations every year. The unemployment numbers have either been steady or decreasing of recent months.

Luckily, for those that are struggling to find a job or lose their job unexpectedly, they can apply for unemployment assistance benefits to keep them afloat in the meantime. There are millions of Michigan residents currently relying on unemployment benefits while they search for a job. Depending on when they submit their claims, they may be in for a pleasant surprise as rates will be increasing for some applicants.

Did You Know That Unemployment Benefit Rates Are Increasing In Michigan?

WWMT via MSN reports:

Weekly rates for unemployment benefits in Michigan will be increasing in the new year. Starting Jan. 1, the maximum weekly rate for unemployment benefits will rise to $530, an increase of $84 from the current $446, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). Claims filed in 2026 will qualify for the increase. However, claims filed before Jan. 1 will not see a change in the approved weekly benefit rate.

Residents will still only be able to collect unemployment benefits for 26 weeks or half of the year. In order to qualify for the benefits boosts applicants must be actively seeking full time employment, physically and mentally capable of performing full time work, willing to accept any suitable full-time employment, and be registered to work Mitalent.org and have visited Michigan Works.