FBI Warning for Michigan Travelers: Do Not Go to These Places
With spring break around the corner, popular destinations like Cabo San Lucas and Cancun remain safe despite recent updates to travel advisories by the U.S. government, including 5 destinations added in the last 3 months.
Spring breakers are known to clog up highways and airports from March to April. Nobody does spring break like Michigan students who have been trapped in the frigid cold all winter.
Most Popular Spring Break Destinations
- Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- Cancun, Mexico
- Clearwater Beach, Florida
- Cocoa Beach, Florida
- Key West, Florida
- Miami Beach, Florida
- Panama City Beach, Florida
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Siesta Key, Florida
- South Padre Island, Texas
Good News: the FBI hasn't placed any of the top 10 spring break destinations on the Level 4 Do Not Travel list yet. However, there are now twenty locations on this growing list. Five locations have been added to this list since January 13, 2025.
5 Locations Added to the Level 4 Do Not Travel List in 2025
- South Sudan (Added on March 8, 2025)
- Syria (Added on March 3, 2025)
- Yemen (Added on February 26, 2025)
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (Added on January 29, 2025)
- Afghanistan (Added on January 13, 2025)
Below, you'll find the full list of Level 4 Do Not Travel destinations.
U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List
Check out all levels of travel advisories from the U.S. Department of State - Bureau of Consular Affairs by tapping here.
