FBI Warning for Michigan Travelers: Do Not Go to These Places

With spring break around the corner, popular destinations like Cabo San Lucas and Cancun remain safe despite recent updates to travel advisories by the U.S. government, including 5 destinations added in the last 3 months.

Spring breakers are known to clog up highways and airports from March to April. Nobody does spring break like Michigan students who have been trapped in the frigid cold all winter.

Most Popular Spring Break Destinations

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cancun, Mexico

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Cocoa Beach, Florida

Key West, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

Panama City Beach, Florida

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Siesta Key, Florida

South Padre Island, Texas

Good News: the FBI hasn't placed any of the top 10 spring break destinations on the Level 4 Do Not Travel list yet. However, there are now twenty locations on this growing list. Five locations have been added to this list since January 13, 2025.

5 Locations Added to the Level 4 Do Not Travel List in 2025

South Sudan (Added on March 8, 2025)

Syria (Added on March 3, 2025)

Yemen (Added on February 26, 2025)

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Added on January 29, 2025)

Afghanistan (Added on January 13, 2025)

Below, you'll find the full list of Level 4 Do Not Travel destinations.

Check out all levels of travel advisories from the U.S. Department of State - Bureau of Consular Affairs by tapping here.

