The fall season in Michigan means many residents look forward to celebrating the 'spooky season'. With that comes road trips to our favorite haunted houses and anywhere with a scary story background to frighten us. If you're looking for a good spot to get spooked, you'll want to visit the Michigan towns with the most ghost sightings.

Beware: These Michigan Towns Ranked Top 10 'Most Ghost Sightings'

According to a study by moving company moveBuddha, Michigan is the nation's second most haunted state. The study was based on factors such as the number of ghost sightings, abandoned buildings, ghost towns, and unsolved murders in each state. Michigan is one of America’s most haunted states partly because it has one of the highest densities of haunted locations.

The study names Jackson a creepy spot with many ghost sightings reported at Michigan's First State Prison. But Jackson isn't the only creepy town in the state.

According to another study from Ghosts of America, nearly every city, township, or town in Michigan has at least one reported ghost sighting. But if your looking for a town with the highest potential for spooky and spine-chilling encounters, there are 12 towns (three tied) that are perfect for ghost tours and ghost hunts. Check out the list below and take a road trip to these spooky towns in America's Most Haunted State in America...if you dare.

