7 Hometown Artists We’d Rather See Perform at Michigan Stadium

Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan just made history selling out the largest ticketed show in American history, according to multiple sources.

In fact, the Detroit Free Press claims this could potentially set the record for attendance for Michigan's biggest concert.

Bryan's concert will also make history as the first-ever concert held at Michigan Stadium in its 98 year history. With all this buzz over this concert at "the biggest stadium in the Western Hemisphere" I can't help but wonder:

am I the only one puzzled by why they chose a random big-time country artist and not a homegrown Michigan local? Because we've got plenty of talent here in The Mitten!

While Bryan certainly can draw a crowd, having reportedly sold out the stadium's 112000 seats in just over two hours, are we simply going to overlook his controversies?

Here's who we would love to see take center stage at "The Big House" instead:

