So far, only one concert has been officially announced at Grand Rapids' newest outdoor concert venue.

As West Michigan residents eagerly await the 2026 inaugural season at the new Acrisure Amphitheater, music lovers have already begun speculating about which act will take the stage first.

Any guesses?

If you're not following the new Acrisure Amphitheater on social media-- there's your first mistake. Staff are constantly teasing us with new tidbits about the upcoming grand opening and have already announced their first concert of the 2026 season:

Country artist Russell Dickerson on May 30, 2026

When I first read the news, I-- like many local music fans-- was stunned not to see the name of our own Grammy-winning bluegrass renegade, Billy Strings. Didn't he seem like a shoo-in?

West Michigan locals have been quick to point out the fact that this is simply the first official concert announcement and not the announcement of the first concert to be played on stage. So, maybe there's still a chance?

I don't mean it to sound like only Michigan artists can take the stage at Acrisure Amp (that's what we're all going to refer to it as, right?) but the grand opening of a brand spankin' new multi-million dollar concert venue isn't something to take lightly.

Just among friends we've been trying to determine which Michigan acts would make the grand opener short list and these seemed like the obvious choices:

Around the time of the Russell Dickerson announcement I saw this post from a Billy Strings Facebook fan group and look who chimed in:

According to Fox 17 ASM Global, the company who manages the venue, says work is expected to be completed May 1, 2026 and fans can expect 35 ticketed events during the venue's inaugural season. As for who will be first to play,

While the first to be announced, Dickerson will not be the first act to perform at the amphitheater, according to ASM Global...discussions are "still being had" regarding the opening performance.

