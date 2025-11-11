Trying to escape the cold this winter? You're not alone!

Each year an estimated five million Americans travel south to avoid the ice, slush, and bitter cold of winter. Can you blame them? Especially considering all the lovely lake effect snow we get here in West Michigan.

The folks who flock to the southern states each season are often called “snowbirds” because, like their avian counterparts, they migrate to warmer climates for the winter.

Any guesses on the median age of these retirees who chase the sun?

As the warmer weather is easier on ailments such as arthritis, blood pressure, and other medical conditions, studies show the average age of the typical snowbird is around 69.7 years old, however more recent trends show folks are fleeing Michigan earlier and earlier with one source claiming 70% of snowbirds start before age 60.

With the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now easier than ever for people to work from virtually anywhere in the world. This has created a new "breed" of snowbird called: Zoombirds.

Once seen as a retirement lifestyle, snowbirding is now popular among flexible families and individuals who work remotely, sometimes called “zoombirds,” logging in from sunny climates. Roughly 35% of remote-capable workers now work from home full time, enabling more people to live and work from warmer places and embrace the snowbird lifestyle. -- Emergency Assistance Plus

If you could travel to anywhere in the world, where would it be?

