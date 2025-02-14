Michigan Snow Removal Etiquette

Don't be a Winter Warlock, show your Midwest manners with these Michigan snow removal tips.

Using Southwest Michigan as an example, Kalamazoo has received a little over 42 inches of snow this year as of Thursday, February 13th, 2025 according to Western Michigan University. Although that is 15 inches less than our average on this date, there is still a lot of snow and more is on the way.

Snow removal etiquette is all about safety and kindness. It's about doing the right thing for your neighbors, community, and delivery people. In some cases, it's the law.

Don't be a winter warlock. Do the right thing. Show your Midwest manners.

Scroll down below the snow removal etiquette for important snow shoveling tips that you might not have considered.

Important Snow Shoveling Safety Tips

Don't break your back. Put your legs into it and bend at the knees.

Don't overdo it. As Roxette once sang, "Listen to Your Heart." Take breaks when needed. The snow will be there when you get back.

Push don't lift. Use your shovel to push the snow. Make sure you avoid lifting heavy snow above your heart level.

Drink lots of water. You are likely sweating up a storm and working your body very hard. Staying hydrated is very important.

Don't be a bonehead, dress warm. I get it, you're a Michigander who shops at Menard's wearing khaki shorts in the middle of February. Bundle up with a coat, snow boots, winter gloves, and a hat at the very least.

