2 Michigan Cities Among Best Retirment Cities in America

Once we become adults and leave the college or trade school ranks, we begin working for the large portion of our lives. Many of us are looking forward to retirement far earlier than we should be, but that's the one of the few times in the world that we get to do what we want. We all want to enjoy the life we spent working to create.

While we spend years making money to afford all of our wants and needs while also stashing away enough cash to fulfill our retirement dreams. Living in America presents its own challenges and we know that housing costs, inflation, safety, entertainment value, and other factors play a huge role in where we decide to retire.

All cities aren't created equal in the United States as some are better for you to grow your career, some are best for the middle parts of your life as a parent/individual, and others are perfect for settling down and enjoying life after retirement. Michigan is lucky enough to have all of these cities within the state and 2 cities considered to be great retirement spots.

Have You Thought About Where You Want To Retire?

I don't think many Michigan residents would find it to be shocking that Grand Rapids and Detroit were named to this list of major cities that are best to retire in. WalletHub via MSN reports:

The ranking considered factors such as affordability, health care, activities and quality of living for the respective cities, WalletHub explained. Grand Rapids was No. 73 spot out of 182 cities, scoring 106 for affordability, 63 for activities, 117 for quality of life and 68 for healthcare, where one represents the best score for each of those categories. Detroit came in at No. 166, scoring 130 for affordability, 102 for activities, 174 for quality of life and 117 for healthcare.

Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities that do a fantastic job of making life affordable for retirees while also providing opportunities for them to do low risk work to earn some extra cash, great healthcare services, and entertainment value.