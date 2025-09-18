Michigan Residents Targeted By New Scam Posing as Treasury Department

Every single day we are subject to falling victim to a scam as they come at us from so many different directions. Some scammers choose to use door-to-door scams, others using phishing emails, and some choose the phone call route. They have even upgraded to using packages as a way to scam, because some people would rather take from others than earn for themselves.

Get our free mobile app

Another common scam has been phishing text that come from a variety of phone numbers for several different reasons. Sometimes they are posing as a place like Amazon trying to process a refund, a toll collector from the state, or even a professional like a doctor or lawyer. Their only objective is to gain access to your personal or financial information to then impersonate you or take your money.

As the years go on, scammers are becoming cleverer and looking for ways to avoid the telltale signs that give them away. For example, the text look to be coming from legitimate sources and are including less links. Unfortunately for them, they still aren't smart enough to go undetected.

Received Any Weird Texts Recently?

There's a new text scam targeting residents in Michigan and trying to get access to their financial information. CBS Detroit via MSN reports:

A new text message scam falsely claims to be from the Michigan Department of Treasury and references tax refunds. The scam involves a request for payment information to be sent by text or computer browser – but it's not actually from the Michigan Department of Treasury as it claims to be. The Michigan Department of Treasury says it sends notifications to taxpayers via official letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

The Michigan Department of Treasury made sure to point out that they would never be asking for sensitive information through text. If anyone has received this text message, they should delete and report it immediately.