Is Michigan Safe From National Salt Shortage?

A State of Emergency has been issued in many places around the U.S. following a current salt shortage. Does Michigan have enough salt to keep the roads safe?

The most recent alarm bells went off in the state of New York where they issued a State of Emergency a couple of days ago due to the salt shortage.

How bad is this salt shortage? Many areas have reportedly used more salt for their roads so far this winter than all of the last year total according to Yahoo News,

In 2024 American Rock Salt shipped 1.8 million tons of salt for the entirety of the winter season; this winter through January 2025 alone we have already shipped over 2.1 million tons of salt. In total, we have mined and shipped more salt so far this winter than all of last year.

This salt shortage has impacted city, state, and county facilities that keep the roads clear in the Northern states as well as hardware stores where customers can buy 50-pound bags for their driveways and walkways.

Michigan is dealing with a high demand and low supply of salt just like everyone else. However, Michigan seems to have managed its supply much better than New York as it hasn't hit an emergency level in most of Michigan.

Don't get me wrong. Local stores are finding it nearly impossible to keep rock salt on the shelves. They tend to sell out immediately after restocking. There are smaller townships in the Mitten State that are dealing with crippling shortages. Some of those townships are borrowing from nearby towns and counties to keep the roads safe.

Companies are mining the salt as fast as they can in an attempt to keep up with the high demand this year.

Meanwhile, a big snow melt is hitting areas like Kalamazoo and Battle Creek this weekend with sunshine and temperatures finally getting above freezing.

