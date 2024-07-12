These Are The Top 5 States Michigan Residents Are Fleeing To

Can you afford to stick around here anymore?

According to the Allied US Migration Report for the 2nd year in a row we saw less interstate in 2023.

Where's everybody going? More importantly, why are they going there?

Here are key highlights from the report:

The Economy No Doubt Plays a Role

Stagflation. Recession; The fact that interstate moves have continued to decrease over the last few years shows residents are taking a cautious approach when it comes to big moves and increasing interest rates.

As Allied explains the reason for moving is often driven by, "lower cost of living and better job opportunities."

The Rent Is Too Damn High

As housing market dynamics shift and home prices rise, so does the monthly average rent. The pandemic didn't do us any favors, either!

The pandemic led to extraordinary growth in home values due to increased demand, rising building costs, and long-term supply constraint...This surge in home prices directly impacted the affordability of housing, especially in urban centers and high-demand states.

In My Experience

In 2014 I moved out of state spending 3 years living in central Nebraska and 4 in southwest Missouri. During my time away from The Mitten I enjoyed a much lower cost of living rate including lower gas prices, lower average rent, and no bottle deposit!

That being said when I moved back to Michigan it hit my wallet extra hard-- and moving is expensive enough as-is.

Top Relocation Destinations

After analyzing trends in interstate moves over the last year Allied has determined states like Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida are the, "most attractive states for relocation in 2023."

Get a more in-depth look below:

