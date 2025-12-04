Former Kalamazoo Coffee Shop Co-Owner Facing Criminal Charges

One of the cool things about living in a city like Kalamazoo is that you get the best of both worlds. There are tons of chain businesses that we can rely on to provide our favorites, but we also have numerous locally owned businesses that provide services with love to the people of their community.

It feels great to shop with a small business, especially when you know or get to know the owners and workers of the establishment. It feels as though you are helping someone you personally know fulfill their dreams instead of inflating the pockets of some rich person that doesn't even know you exist.

Although there are so many positives to shopping locally, there are also some negatives that come with the territory. One of those is having to deal with weird hours because they don't have as many employees, sudden closings for family emergencies, and other concerns. One of the things that hurts the most is finding out the owner of business you enjoy may be problematic.

Have You Heard of The News Surrounding Five Lakes Coffee?

That's the current case for Five Lakes Coffee in Kalamazoo which recently had to separate from one of their owners due to some troubling allegations. This doesn't seem to affect them too much as they have put out a statement and explained their stance on the situation, but it is still alarming.

MLive reports:

The co-founder and former CEO of a Michigan-based coffee chain will stand trial for alleged criminal sexual conduct of a minor. Jared Mark Smith, who co-founded Five Lakes Coffee with his brother in 2002, will stand trial, beginning Monday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Calhoun County Circuit Court, court records show. Smith, 49, is being charged with two counts of first-degree CSC on a person under the age of 13 and one count of second-degree CSC on a person under the age of 13, according to Calhoun County Circuit Court records. The alleged offenses occurred in April 2015, court records show.

Below is the statement coming from Five Lakes Coffee:

“I’m heartbroken to share that my brother and Five Lakes co-founder, Jared, has been formally charged with criminal sexual conduct. And our oldest daughter is the alleged victim. In response to the revelation of these allegations early in Nov. 2024, as law enforcement investigated, Jared was placed on indefinite leave and relieved of his position and duties at Five Lakes Coffee. We also notified our staff so they would be aware of the situation. As you might imagine, family relationships are strained as we continue to process such devastating charges and navigate toward truth and resolution. ... I hope as a community, you can extend grace to our family and business in this difficult time, and we appreciate all your thoughts and prayers. “Due to the sensitive circumstances and ongoing developments, I will refrain from further comment regarding the case as it continues through the legal system.”