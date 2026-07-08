Did you know Southwest Michigan is home to a “world-renowned, Smithsonian-affiliated, aerospace and science” center? And it’s right here in our own backyard. Funnily enough, the name “Air Zoo” has nothing to do with Kalamazoo and everything to do with the incredible aircraft collection inside.

Now, another iconic piece of aviation history is making its way to Portage:

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Rare A-10 Warthog Finds New Home at This Michigan Museum

Getty Images A-10 Warthog Air Zoo Michigan

Being fresh off the 4th of July holiday weekend, which includes the annual Field of Flight air show in Battle Creek, I can't help but have planes on the brain. That's why I was so excited to see this exciting update from the Air Zoo just yesterday (July 7) afternoon:

Air Zoo via Facebook IT’S HAPPENING! Our dedicated restoration crew has been working hard at Selfridge Air National Guard Base these past few days, carefully preparing A-10 #258 for its journey. We are beyond thrilled to announce that this beautiful bird is heading home to Southwest Michigan TOMORROW! --

Silly me, I assumed the A-10 aircraft would be flying in from Selfridge, when in fact its being transported via heavy-haul transport truck. Can you imagine driving down US-131 and pulling up next to this thing?

The Air Zoo is posting transportation updates throughout the day so aviation fanatics like myself can give this historic aircraft a heroes welcome:

A-10 #258 is expected to arrive at the Air Zoo later this afternoon...around 2:00 PM. Come on down to the Flight Discovery Center this afternoon and help us give it a proper welcome! We’d love to see you there.

As for what happens next? I'm not sure. I have to imagine the aircraft will be on display among the hundreds of other historic aircraft and memorabilia in the near future.

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