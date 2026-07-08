Most people don't think twice before tossing something in the trash, but in Michigan, five common items are actually banned from landfills, and one of them is probably in your garage right now.

Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills, according to Michigan.gov,

Section 11514 of Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended (NREPA), and its rules prohibit specific materials from being disposed of in a non-hazardous solid waste landfill.

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You Aren't Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away in Michigan

BEVERAGE CONTAINERS

Photo by Evgeny Karchevsky on Unsplash Photo by Evgeny Karchevsky on Unsplash

There are two ways to recycle your cans and bottles in Michigan.

#1 If the beverage container has a deposit return, you can take it to any retailer selling it and get your deposit.

#2 Otherwise, click here to check out the recycling directory provided by Michigan.gov.

Michigan landfills do not accept beverage containers.

LEAD-ACID BATTERIES

Photo by Leonanta Pramudya Kusuma on Unsplash Photo by Leonanta Pramudya Kusuma on Unsplash

You can not simply drop an old car battery in your trash can. Since Michigan landfills will not accept them, you can take your old car batteries to most auto repair shops or find other recycling options by clicking here.

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SCRAP TIRES

Photo by Kristiina Klaas on Unsplash Photo by Kristiina Klaas on Unsplash

A landfill may accept tires for disposal if they are cut in half or otherwise processed by shredding, cutting, or chipping.

However, the state of Michigan says that your old tires should be recycled where possible. So, don't toss them in the garbage.

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YARD CLIPPINGS

Photo by Ries Bosch on Unsplash Photo by Ries Bosch on Unsplash

This item depends on your local landfills. However, Michigan.Gov has this to say about your yard clippings,

Yard clippings such as grass, leaves, sticks, and landscape trimmings should be composted on-site or taken to a composting facility

EMPTY DRUMS

Photo by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash Photo by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash

Most Michigan landfills will accept drums full of solid waste. Landfills will even accept crushed drums. However, you can not drop whole, empty drums in a Michigan landfill. There are special drum recyclers that will take your empty drums.

I think the most surprising item on the list is grass clippings. I have to assume that it is on the list of prohibited items to conserve landfill space. Otherwise, why? I understand why tires would be on the list. However, why on Earth is it okay to bring in a tire cut in half? Very confusing. See a full list of prohibited items by clicking here.

Find out more fun facts about Michigan you probably don't know by tapping here.

These Old & Outdated Michigan Laws Can STILL Get You Arrested Bridge Michigan went deep into the archives of Michigan’s penal code to check out some of the oldest and strangest things that you could get busted for, if law enforcement is even wise enough to know, these are still laws to begin with.