Michigan Bans These Five Items From Landfills And Most People Don’t Know
Most people don't think twice before tossing something in the trash, but in Michigan, five common items are actually banned from landfills, and one of them is probably in your garage right now.
Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills, according to Michigan.gov,
Section 11514 of Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended (NREPA), and its rules prohibit specific materials from being disposed of in a non-hazardous solid waste landfill.
You Aren't Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away in Michigan
BEVERAGE CONTAINERS
- #1 If the beverage container has a deposit return, you can take it to any retailer selling it and get your deposit.
- #2 Otherwise, click here to check out the recycling directory provided by Michigan.gov.
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SCRAP TIRES
A landfill may accept tires for disposal if they are cut in half or otherwise processed by shredding, cutting, or chipping.
YARD CLIPPINGS
Yard clippings such as grass, leaves, sticks, and landscape trimmings should be composted on-site or taken to a composting facility.
EMPTY DRUMS
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