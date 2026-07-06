If you missed Big Boy as it rolled through Indiana in June, you've got one final chance to see the world's largest operating steam locomotive as it wraps up its cross-country tour honoring America's 250th anniversary.

Big Boy No. 4014 Returns West After Indiana Visit:

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Last Chance for Indiana Railfans to See Big Boy

Union Pacific's "Big Boy" has been causing quite a stir as it’s made its way to Philadelphia and back on a historic coast-to-coast tour for Fourth of July celebrations. While railfans have come from far and wide to visit Big Boy No. 4014 at its public viewing stops, many are equally eager to catch a glimpse of the locomotive along the Union Pacific rail line as it passes by, often stopping just to wave as it rolls through:

Big Boy Makes Its Way Back Through Indiana This July

It will enter Indiana on the 15th before stopping in New Haven Indiana for the night (No public viewing) before departing Fort Wayne on the 16th. It is expected to depart Fort Wayne at 9:00am EDT. Big-Boy will have one whistle stop in Indiana on its return trip. -- Indiana Weather Online

Big Boy's Indiana "whistle-stop" (a brief appearance) happens Wednesday, July 16 in Knox, Indiana at 10 S. Heaton St. from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Big Boy No. 4014 departed downtown Sacramento in April, kicking off its cross-country tour. Its tour is officially scheduled to end July 29, 2026 when it returns to its home base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Learn more about Big Boy No.. 4014 and check out its return schedule here.

Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 Steam Locomotive As part of the United States' 250th anniversary, Union Pacific is joining in the festivities with the legendary Big Boy Locomotive Number 4014 embarking on a coast-to-coast tour that will take the historic train across the nation, with stops in Salt Lake City, Omaha, Nebraska, St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and more. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice