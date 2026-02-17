Many Michigan residents have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis, whether personally or a loved one who has been diagnosed. Cancer remains a critical health burden in Michigan, with several communities seeing rising rates in new cancer cases.

Michigan Communities With The Highest Cancer Rates Revealed

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cancer is the second leading cause of death in Michigan and the United States. Four cancer types account for a significant portion of Michigan's cancer burden, with recent trends showing a troubling rise in cancers occurring at younger ages, often referred to as ‘early-onset’ cancers.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), there is a distinct and growing trend of screening for early-onset cancer in Michigan—particularly colorectal and breast cancer—among adults under 50. Health systems across the state are adjusting guidelines, prioritizing outreach to young adults, and responding to increased incidence of early-onset disease.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Prostate, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers have the highest incidence rates in Michigan, with lung cancer rates notably exceeding the national average. For residents aged 50–74, prostate cancer is the most frequent, followed by lung and breast cancer, while lung and breast cancers are the leading causes of mortality in those over 75.

Check the list below to see where cancer rates are highest among communities across the state.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in Michigan Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in Michigan using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker