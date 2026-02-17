From the forests of Northern Minnesota to the waters of Michigan, the U.S.-Canada border has some surprising features that keep things interesting.

You may already know that the world's longest international border is the one separating the United States of America from its Northern neighbor, Canada. The length is astounding, according to AtlastObscura.com,

It stretches 5,525 miles from Maine to Alaska, traversing land, sea, and untouched wilderness.

But, did you know about the crazy man-made border of deforestation that was made to keep us honest? It's affectionately called "the slash." A group of workers got busy cutting down a 20-foot-wide section of forest along nearly the entire 5,525 miles of the U.S.-Canada border from Alaska to Maine. That way, if you're out walking your dog in Northern Minnesota, you can't claim that you accidentally walked into Canada due to the large physical mark left by deforestation. This project costs around $1.4 million a year to maintain.

Earlier, I mentioned that "nearly the entire 5,525 miles of the U.S.-Canada border" has a 20-foot-wide divide. That's because Michigan was completely skipped. No part of Michigan's upper or lower peninsula physically touches Canada without a bridge. Michigan borders Canada with nothing but water. You're welcome, Mother Nature.

Even though they don't want you accidentally wandering into the polite country of Canada, it may be the "easiest" country to visit from the United States. Especially if you're coming from Michigan.

