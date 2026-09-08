Michigan's Music Icons: Unveiling the Top 20 Artists Who Dominated the U.S. Charts. These 11 Michigan artists not only ruled the music industry in album sales but also changed pop culture forever.

Whether or not you are a fan of artists like Madonna, Eminem, or Bob Seger, you can't ignore the massive impact they've had on the world in many ways.

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Madonna shot to stardom in arguably the most competitive year in pop music, 1984. She was battling superstars like Prince, Michael Jackson, Duran Duran, Lionel Ritchie, and Bruce Springsteen. The Queen of Pop went on to sell out stadiums, make a documentary that followed her on a controversial tour, star in movies like A League of Their Own and Dick Tracy, and release the infamous SEX book.

Then there are artists like Eminem. It's rare to see a melanin-challenged rapper do well in the hip-hop game. Due to his hardcore rapping style with clever and controversial lyrics, Marshall Mathers quickly became your favorite rapper's favorite rapper. Eminem also happens to be the best-selling rapper of all time.

(scroll down to find the 20 biggest-selling Michigan artists in music history)

50 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan

50 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan

With his unique Southern Piano mixed with a grungy guitar sound, Bob Seger became the voice of hard-working blue-collar Americans in the 70s and 80s.

In the list of the 20 best-selling artists from Michigan, there are a few surprises. Sure, you're going to see Motown legends, but there are a few people you may not expect to see on this list, and a few people missing.

20 Biggest Selling Artists in Music History from Michigan Below you'll find the 20 biggest-selling artists who are from Michigan. These numbers were updated in September 2026.

Best-Selling Michigan Artists Honorable Mentions:

Glen Fry was born in Detroit and worked with Bob Seger before forming the Eagles. Although Glen Fry is one of the co-founders of the Eagles, we didn't count their 200 million albums sold on this Michigan list.

was born in Detroit and worked with Bob Seger before forming the Eagles. Although Glen Fry is one of the co-founders of the Eagles, we didn't count their 200 million albums sold on this Michigan list. The White Stripes just barely missed the top 20 as they sold just over 15 million albums worldwide.

just barely missed the top 20 as they sold just over 15 million albums worldwide. The Insane Clown Posse is number 22 in Michigan, selling 11 million albums.