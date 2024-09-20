When you want to plan for a special occasion or date night, making a reservation at one of Michigan's best restaurants is a great way to ensure an unforgettable dining experience. The price at one of Michigan's most popular restaurants will help you remember too as it's been named one of the most expensive in the U.S. And for good reason.

Michigan Spot Now Named 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In The Nation

LoveFood recently named the most expensive restaurants in the country for diners looking to spend big on a special occasion. And one Michigan spot is well worth saving up for.

Prime + Proper in Detroit is one of the most expensive restaurants in America, but LoveFood says the trade-off is the highest quality ingredients that make the meal well worth the money:

This swanky, modern spot has suitably swanky prices, with a wagyu strip steak costing a hefty $200 for 12oz. Slightly more affordable is the porterhouse ($200 but big enough to share), and the whole dover sole, priced at $80. These are quality ingredients impeccably prepared, so nothing is cheap, but there’s a variety of wood-fired meats, raw bar specialties, burgers, and seafood to suit slightly smaller budgets too.

Those prices also include dining at a world-renowned steakhouse. Prime + Proper has held a spot on the World's Best Steak Restaurants for three years straight.

Splurging on dessert is the perfect end to your fine-dining experience with the classic vanilla cheesecake or baklava sundae. While Prime + Proper may be known in the nation as one of the pricier dining spots, your money is well spent on the world's best meal.

