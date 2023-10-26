50 flavors-- and counting!

One of Michigan's most beloved soda-pop brands, Faygo, just surprised us all by dropping a new pop flavor on us. Even though days spent at the pool and Lake Michigan are far behind us, we can still enjoy the taste of summer.

First founded in Detroit in 1907, what started at the Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works has grown to include a cult following among Insane Clown Posse fans, a merch line, and Faygo-themed playlists on Spotify. What a time to be alive!

We Michiganders know Faygo isn't just a brand, it's a way of life. Don't get me wrong, Faygo staples like Rock & Rye, Redpop, and Creme Soda will always hold a special place in my heart, but I'm excited to try the newest flavor:

Faygo Dreamin'

In a social media post the company shared:

We tossed out the stick and bottled those nostalgic swirls of creamy vanilla and sweet orange. Regardless of age, always indulge in the things that bring you joy. Never Stop Dreamin.

When Is It Available?

According to MLive, the new, caffeine-free flavor is available in both 20 and 24 ounce bottles-- and the best part? It's available right now!

Faygo only just dropped this news on us so I have yet to go looking for it in stores, but I'm assuming any major retailer like Meijer, Walmart, Hardings, etc. will already have it on their shelves. If not, it will be there soon, hang tight!

I can't quite exactly remember but it seems like it's been a while since Faygo dropped a new flavor on us. Last year the company brought back a favorite flavor not seen in 15+ years, Jazzin' Bluesberry.

