Are you one of many Michigan drivers who’ve been misusing loading zones without realizing it? You’re not alone.

Most people are surprised to learn this little-known parking rule-- including ourselves!

For some reason, many of us assumed loading zones were just for delivery trucks or buses. But it turns out we could have saved ourselves years of parking stress, especially in busy downtown areas like Grand Rapids or Kalamazoo, by doing one simple thing:

Parking in a loading zone!

Now, I know what you're thinking. It sounds taboo, right? According to the City of Grand Rapids' transportation department on social media, it's totally ok when parking is under 20 minutes.

Their post from October 4 has been living in my head "rent-free" over the last few days as I'm in sheer and utter shock that we all just got this so wrong. According to GR Transportation,

Loading zones make quick trips easy. Feel free to pull into a loading zone to make a quick errand run. Food pickups? Forgot something at home? No need to stress over finding a parking spot, loading zones make it easy! Just make sure you keep your trip under 20 minutes to avoid a ticket.

You mean I could have been popping into my favorite downtown shops this whole time without stressing about a parking spot, circling the block for 10 minutes, or coughing up a few extra bucks to park and walk over to my favorite takeout spot? That's a complete game-changer.

Are Loading Zones the same everywhere in Michigan?

Local municipalities are designated with creating and enforcing their own parking ordinances. Organization LegalClarity Michigan cites the current Michigan law as reading:

Loading zones are designated for temporary stops to facilitate loading and unloading. These zones are typically found near commercial buildings, transportation hubs, and schools. Under MCL 257.675, vehicles that exceed the posted time limit can be ticketed. Most cities enforce a limit of 15 to 30 minutes.

